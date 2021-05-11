It doesn't look like LeBron James will not be making his return Tuesday night after all.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James is going to give his injured right ankle one more day of rest and sit out Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. He will instead target a return Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, Wojnarowski reports.

LeBron James is going to give that right ankle one more day of rest today vs. Knicks -- and target a return on Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell @mcten and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2021

James originally made his return after a 20-game absence on April 30 against the Sacramento Kings. He also played two days later against the Toronto Raptors but sat out the next four contests as the ankle continued to give him problems.

James' Lakers currently sit seventh in the Western Conference and are at risk of finishing below the top six. Currently one and a half games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for sixth and two back of the Dallas Mavericks for fifth, the Lakers would be forced to qualify for the opening round of the playoffs via the play-in format if things end up as they currently stand.

The Knicks head into Tuesday's showdown sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference and fresh off a win over Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon.

James is averaging 25.0 points per game on 51.3 per cent shooing from the field in 43 games so far this season, his 18th in the NBA.