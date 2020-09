LeBron reaches 10th NBA Finals as Lakers eliminate Nuggets in Game 5 LeBron James is headed to the 10th NBA Finals of his career as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Canadian Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. TSN.ca Staff

LeBron James is headed to the 10th NBA Finals of his career as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Canadian Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets 117-107 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.