Is this the night where the Maple Leafs become serious contenders?
Should Mike Babcock put Leo Komarov back in the lineup for tonight's Game 7? What's on the line for both teams in the overall picture? Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur discuss.
Should Mike Babcock put Leo Komarov back in the lineup for tonight's Game 7? What's on the line for both teams in the overall picture? Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur discuss.
LATEST VIDEO
{{ currentStream.Desc }}
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
6h ago
The Leafs play Game 7 in Boston, the Raptors host the Wizards in an all-important Game 5 and TFC takes the pitch in Guadalajara in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.
Marner admires way Patrick Kane thrived in Game 7s
Jets Ice Chips: Laine misses practice, but Maurice not concerned
Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock refuses to reveal Komarov decision
Hellebuyck: 'To earn a Stanley Cup you have to go through the best'
Leafs' Gardiner: 'The pressure’s kind of off us'
Three reasons why Washington will beat Pittsburgh
Jets and Preds will be 'highly entertaining'
Crosby expects a different Capitals team in this year's playoffs
Has Andersen been the Leafs’ MVP?
Jets Ice Chips: Extended break helping players get healthy
7h ago
To say that a difficult challenge awaits Toronto FC Wednesday night in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final in Guadalajara, Mexico, is an understatement. Last week’s 2-1 loss to Chivas Guadalajara in the first leg at BMO Field hurts, but the two away goals they conceded hurt considerably more, Gareth Wheeler writes.
6h ago
This is where the Toronto Maple Leafs try to change the ending. After beating the Bruins in back-to-back elimination games to force their first-round playoff series to the limit — just like they did in 2013.
5h ago
The pressure will be on the Toronto Raptors when they host the No. 8 seed Wizards in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at the Air Canada Centre. After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Raptors failed to pick up a win in Washington and now face a best-of-three series.
7h ago
Raptors hope to get back on track in Toronto
Rautins: To limit turnovers, Raptors need to slow down
Court Squeaks: DeRozan not the only one to blame for poor shot selection
Rautins: Wizards aren't your 'typical eight-seed'
Rautins: Raps aren't reverting to old ways, it was a desperate situation
Raptors suffer through deja vu down the stretch in Game 4 loss
Rautins: Raptors got away from what worked offensively
VanVleet sits Game 4, doesn't sound like a return is imminent
Raptors showed signs of old play as they lost control of Game 4
3h ago
Wednesday night is an unprecedented night of sports in the city of Toronto as the Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays, and Toronto FC are all in action. Surprisingly, though, this is actually the sixth time all four teams have played on the same day.
8h ago
Being traded to the Winnipeg Jets this season has turned into a highlight for Paul Stastny and Joe Morrow. While the February moves disrupted their lives, they've been able to contribute to the success of a team that's heading into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
51m ago
The Quebec Remparts have called a news conference on Thursday amid speculation that goaltending great Patrick Roy will return to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club.
3h ago
New Hampshire infielder homered in three straight games as is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
3h ago
When the Toronto Blue Jays signed Curtis Granderson last winter, they were hoping the veteran outfielder could serve as a sparkplug for a club hoping to contend in the American League East. He has turned out to be one of the team's most reliable performers over the first few weeks of the season.
TFC drawing on big-game experience heading into leg two
Toronto FC should take confidence into second leg in Mexico
Jack: TFC benefitting from homegrown players
Vanney, Bradley hoping to do something special for Toronto
What positives can TFC take away from loss to Chivas Guadalajara?
Chivas capitalizes on mistakes as TFC wastes opportunity at home
Rare error from Bono costs TFC in first leg
Bono knows TFC has the ability to rebound in Mexico
Osorio: 'We have 90 minutes to win this game, it's not over'
6h ago
The Boston Bruins have been involved in 25 Game 7s throughout their history, dating back to their very first one in 1939 and have an overall record of 13-12. As for the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’re 12-10 in the seventh game of a series, a.k.a crunch time during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
8h ago
Drew Doughty watched other playoff games this season and couldn't believe that George Parros, the NHL's discipline czar, had suspended him for a head shot. Asked about player safety, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Parros is off to good start in the former enforcer's first season as vice-president of player safety.
3h ago
David Knevel may be a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, but he doesn't have a burning desire to start his NFL career with his favourite team.
4h ago
Dave Gettleman and the New York Giants have to answer one question heading into the NFL draft with the second pick overall. Is there another Eli Manning?
Browns still searching for their franchise quarterback
Which NFL draft pick will have instant impact?
Herbstreit: Jackson is draft's most-explosive player
Who will be Day 2's biggest steal?
Which player should sit atop all draft boards?
What happens if Mayfield goes first?
Kiper builds perfect QB from NFL draft pool
Jackson and Mayfield can do damage in the NFL
McShay, Kiper split on Mayfield to Browns plausibility
Schefter: Mayfield definitely in running to be No. 1 pick
7h ago
The commission proposing reforms to college basketball wants 18-year-olds to be eligible again for the NBA draft, and the NBA Players Association would make that deal today. Change will take longer than that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver senses the league's age limit isn't working.
Toronto sports community coming together after Monday's van attack
Blue Jays' Travis knows Toronto will come together as one
Vanney, Bradley hoping to do something special for Toronto
Ujiri's message to Toronto: Time for us to come together and not be afraid
Maple Leafs stand behind those affected by tragic incident in Toronto
Siegel: Sounds like Leafs talked about Toronto attack a lot
Simmons: Hard to balance joy of one event with the tragedy of another
3h ago
England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out the World Cup after sustaining knee-ligament damage playing for Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals against Roma.
58m ago
Senegal has only made one previous appearance at the World Cup, but it was a memorable one. Now they make their return to the world stage led by Sadio Mané, who guided his country through an undefeated qualifying campaign. Can they shock the world once again? The journey begins on June 14th on CTV and TSN.
1 To 11 - World Cup Memories: Paolo Rossi 1982
1 To 11 - World Cup Memories: Andreas Brehme 1990
Belgium's De Bruyne becoming the master of the assist
Ronaldo and Messi look to end debate with World Cup title
Viking clap ready to invade Russia
Spain's Return?
The Egyptian Messi
Neymar's chance to usurp Messi and Ronaldo
The Penalty Kick
Who will emerge as the next star in Russia?
6h ago
The Leafs play Game 7 in Boston, the Raptors host the Wizards in an all-important Game 5 and TFC takes the pitch in Guadalajara in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final.
Marner admires way Patrick Kane thrived in Game 7s
Jets Ice Chips: Laine misses practice, but Maurice not concerned
Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock refuses to reveal Komarov decision
Hellebuyck: 'To earn a Stanley Cup you have to go through the best'
Leafs' Gardiner: 'The pressure’s kind of off us'
Three reasons why Washington will beat Pittsburgh
Jets and Preds will be 'highly entertaining'
Crosby expects a different Capitals team in this year's playoffs
Has Andersen been the Leafs’ MVP?
Jets Ice Chips: Extended break helping players get healthy
7h ago
To say that a difficult challenge awaits Toronto FC Wednesday night in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final in Guadalajara, Mexico, is an understatement. Last week’s 2-1 loss to Chivas Guadalajara in the first leg at BMO Field hurts, but the two away goals they conceded hurt considerably more, Gareth Wheeler writes.
6h ago
This is where the Toronto Maple Leafs try to change the ending. After beating the Bruins in back-to-back elimination games to force their first-round playoff series to the limit — just like they did in 2013.
5h ago
The pressure will be on the Toronto Raptors when they host the No. 8 seed Wizards in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at the Air Canada Centre. After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Raptors failed to pick up a win in Washington and now face a best-of-three series.
Feb 22, 2016
Be sure to catch Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and the O-Dog, Jeff O'Neill as they get ready for Game 7 between the Maple Leafs and Bruins on Overdrive.
2h ago
4h ago
5h ago
3h ago
10m ago
1h ago
7h ago
Raptors hope to get back on track in Toronto
Rautins: To limit turnovers, Raptors need to slow down
Court Squeaks: DeRozan not the only one to blame for poor shot selection
Rautins: Wizards aren't your 'typical eight-seed'
Rautins: Raps aren't reverting to old ways, it was a desperate situation
Raptors suffer through deja vu down the stretch in Game 4 loss
Rautins: Raptors got away from what worked offensively
VanVleet sits Game 4, doesn't sound like a return is imminent
Raptors showed signs of old play as they lost control of Game 4
3h ago
Wednesday night is an unprecedented night of sports in the city of Toronto as the Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays, and Toronto FC are all in action. Surprisingly, though, this is actually the sixth time all four teams have played on the same day.
8h ago
Being traded to the Winnipeg Jets this season has turned into a highlight for Paul Stastny and Joe Morrow. While the February moves disrupted their lives, they've been able to contribute to the success of a team that's heading into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
51m ago
The Quebec Remparts have called a news conference on Thursday amid speculation that goaltending great Patrick Roy will return to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League club.
3h ago
New Hampshire infielder homered in three straight games as is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
3h ago
When the Toronto Blue Jays signed Curtis Granderson last winter, they were hoping the veteran outfielder could serve as a sparkplug for a club hoping to contend in the American League East. He has turned out to be one of the team's most reliable performers over the first few weeks of the season.
TFC drawing on big-game experience heading into leg two
Toronto FC should take confidence into second leg in Mexico
Jack: TFC benefitting from homegrown players
Vanney, Bradley hoping to do something special for Toronto
What positives can TFC take away from loss to Chivas Guadalajara?
Chivas capitalizes on mistakes as TFC wastes opportunity at home
Rare error from Bono costs TFC in first leg
Bono knows TFC has the ability to rebound in Mexico
Osorio: 'We have 90 minutes to win this game, it's not over'
6h ago
The Boston Bruins have been involved in 25 Game 7s throughout their history, dating back to their very first one in 1939 and have an overall record of 13-12. As for the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’re 12-10 in the seventh game of a series, a.k.a crunch time during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
8h ago
Drew Doughty watched other playoff games this season and couldn't believe that George Parros, the NHL's discipline czar, had suspended him for a head shot. Asked about player safety, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Parros is off to good start in the former enforcer's first season as vice-president of player safety.
3h ago
David Knevel may be a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, but he doesn't have a burning desire to start his NFL career with his favourite team.
4h ago
Dave Gettleman and the New York Giants have to answer one question heading into the NFL draft with the second pick overall. Is there another Eli Manning?
Browns still searching for their franchise quarterback
Which NFL draft pick will have instant impact?
Herbstreit: Jackson is draft's most-explosive player
Who will be Day 2's biggest steal?
Which player should sit atop all draft boards?
What happens if Mayfield goes first?
Kiper builds perfect QB from NFL draft pool
Jackson and Mayfield can do damage in the NFL
McShay, Kiper split on Mayfield to Browns plausibility
Schefter: Mayfield definitely in running to be No. 1 pick
7h ago
The commission proposing reforms to college basketball wants 18-year-olds to be eligible again for the NBA draft, and the NBA Players Association would make that deal today. Change will take longer than that. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver senses the league's age limit isn't working.
Toronto sports community coming together after Monday's van attack
Blue Jays' Travis knows Toronto will come together as one
Vanney, Bradley hoping to do something special for Toronto
Ujiri's message to Toronto: Time for us to come together and not be afraid
Maple Leafs stand behind those affected by tragic incident in Toronto
Siegel: Sounds like Leafs talked about Toronto attack a lot
Simmons: Hard to balance joy of one event with the tragedy of another
3h ago
England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out the World Cup after sustaining knee-ligament damage playing for Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals against Roma.
58m ago
Senegal has only made one previous appearance at the World Cup, but it was a memorable one. Now they make their return to the world stage led by Sadio Mané, who guided his country through an undefeated qualifying campaign. Can they shock the world once again? The journey begins on June 14th on CTV and TSN.
1 To 11 - World Cup Memories: Paolo Rossi 1982
1 To 11 - World Cup Memories: Andreas Brehme 1990
Belgium's De Bruyne becoming the master of the assist
Ronaldo and Messi look to end debate with World Cup title
Viking clap ready to invade Russia
Spain's Return?
The Egyptian Messi
Neymar's chance to usurp Messi and Ronaldo
The Penalty Kick
Who will emerge as the next star in Russia?