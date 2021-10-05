Lee scores in first game since injury, Islanders beat Flyers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Anders Lee, back this season after recovering from his ACL injury, scored to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday night.

Lee, New York’s captain, tore his ACL in the Islanders’ 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on March 11. He missed the rest of the 2021 regular season and the entirety of New York’s run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored for New York, and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots for the shutout.

Martin Jones had 14 saves for the Flyers.

PANTHERS 3, LIGHTNING 2

ORLANDO (AP) — Owen Tippett scored twice in the third period to help Florida beat Tampa Bay.

Tippett’s first goal—just 2:23 into the period—broke a 1-1 tie, and his second ended up being the game-winner.

Frank Vatrano also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight made 23 saves.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 16 shots. Sergachev’s goal with 1:15 left in regulation ended the scoring.

PENGUINS 5, SABRES 4, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jason Zucker scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give Pittsburgh a win over Buffalo.

Kasperi Kapanen got his third goal of the preseason in the third period, Drew O’Connor scored twice and Radim Zohorna also scored. Casey DeSmith had 23 saves. Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen also scored in the shootout.

Jack Quinn, Arttu Ruotsalainen, and Tage Thompson scored in the shootout for Buffalo.

Anders Bjork, Brett Murray, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Victor Olofsson scored in regulation for the Sabres. Dustin Tokarski started and stopped 15 of 16 shots in 30:15 of ice time. Aaron Dell stopped 19 of 22 shots in his half of the game.

Bjork had a chance to extended the shootout but his attempt was denied by DeSmith.

PREDATORS 3, HURRICANES 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Philip Tomasino scored 2:49 into overtime as Nashville beat Carolina.

Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene also scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros had 39 saves,

Steven Lorentz and Jesper Fast scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta stopped 29 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, CANADIENS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Free agent signee Nick Ritchie scored his first two goals for Toronto in a win over Montreal.

Brennan Menell and Brett Seney each had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Mikheyev and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev added goals for the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner and John Tavares each finished with two assists.

Petr Mrazek made 20 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Joel Armia had a goal and an assist, and Alex Belzile also scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault made 38 saves in his debut with Montreal after being claimed off waivers Saturday from the Florida Panthers.

STARS 3, BLUES 1

DALLAS (AP) — Luke Glendening scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Dallas beat St. Louis.

Joel Hanley also scored and had an assist on Jamie Benn’s empty-netter. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.

Niko Mikkola scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington finished with 26 saves,

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, AVALANCHE 4

DENVER (AP) —Alec Martinez scored twice and Peyton Krebs had a goal and two assists to help Vegas beat Colorado.

Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Jake Leschyshyn also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson recorded 34 saves to earn the win.

Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky each scored twice for Colorado. Pavel Francouz started in goal and had 18 saves on 20 shots in 29:49 before being replaced by Jonas Johansson, who allowed four goals on 17 shots.

