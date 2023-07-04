Leeds names Farke manager
Daniel Farke will be the man charged with getting Leeds back into the Premier League.
The former Norwich City boss was named manager of the Whites on a four-year deal on Tuesday.
Leeds finished 19th and were relegated to the Championship after a two-year Premier League stay this past May.
“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown," Farke said. “The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”
A native of Steinhausen, Germany, Farke spent three-plus seasons with the Canaries from 2017 to 2021, earning them promotion to the Premier League on a pair of occasions. Most recently, Farke was at the helm of Borussia Monchengladbach and led them to a 10th-place finish before his firing last month.
Farke becomes Leeds' fourth permanent manager since February 2022 with all of Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia being dismissed.