Daniel Farke will be the man charged with getting Leeds back into the Premier League.

The former Norwich City boss was named manager of the Whites on a four-year deal on Tuesday.

Leeds finished 19th and were relegated to the Championship after a two-year Premier League stay this past May.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown," Farke said. “The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

A native of Steinhausen, Germany, Farke spent three-plus seasons with the Canaries from 2017 to 2021, earning them promotion to the Premier League on a pair of occasions. Most recently, Farke was at the helm of Borussia Monchengladbach and led them to a 10th-place finish before his firing last month.

Farke becomes Leeds' fourth permanent manager since February 2022 with all of Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia being dismissed.