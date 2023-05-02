Leeds United looks to be making one last roll of the dice to preserve their Premier League status.

BBC Sport's Adam Pope and Katie Falkingham report the team is expected to fire manager Javi Gracia and replace him with the experienced Sam Allardyce.

Leeds currently sits 17th in the table and only out of the drop zone on goal difference with four matches remaining.

Gracia, 53, took the helm at Elland Road upon the firing of Jesse Marsch in February. Under the Spaniard, the team has won just three of 11 matches and lost four of their past five games.

Allardyce, 68, has been out of management since 2021 upon the relegation of West Brom. It was the first relegation of Allardyce's 27-year permanent managerial career. The Dudley, England native, who had a one-match spell in charge of the national team, has also previously worked at Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Three times the English champions, most recently in 1992, Leeds are in their third season back in the top flight after a 16-year absence.