Skubala to remain in charge of Leeds for time being

Leeds announced Tuesday that Michael Skubala will remain in charge of the club for the team's upcoming fixtures with no word on a timeframe for the appointment of a permanent manager.

Skubala, 40, has taken charge of the club since the dismissal of Jesse Marsch on Feb. 6 with Paco Gallardo and former Toronto FC manager Chris Armas as his assistants.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club," Skubala said in a statement. “We will continue work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long term future of the team.”

In the two matches under Skubala, the Whites drew 2-2 with Manchester United at Old Trafford before a 2-0 loss in a return fixture this past Sunday.

Next up for Leeds is a match on the weekend with fellow relegation-threatened side Everton at Goodison Park.

Leeds currently sits 17th in the table on 19 points, just one point above the drop zone.