Leeds is moving forward in their pursuit of United States midfielder Weston McKennie.

Fabrizio Romano reports that, while a deal has not yet been completed, negotiations with Juventus are progressing and the player is open to the move.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

A native of Fort Lewis, WA, the 24-year-old is in his third season with the Bianconeri after a loan from Schalke was made permanent. He has three goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season.

A product of the FC Dallas academy, McKennie has been capped 41 times by the USMNT and appeared in all four of the team's games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.