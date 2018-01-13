Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died Friday night at the age of 89. Jackson was regarded as the voice of college football after calling games for five decades.

Jackson began calling college football games in 1966 and retired in 2006.

He was known for his expressions like “Whoa Nellie,” and “Big Uglies,” and was credited with nicknaming the Rose Bowl “The Granddaddy of Them All,” and Michigan’s stadium “The Big House.”