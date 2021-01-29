Anthony Calvillo is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Alouettes announced Friday that Calvillo, who led the team to eight Grey Cup games and three championships during his playing career, has taken the position of team ambassador.

"It is almost impossible to mention the name Alouettes without thinking of Anthony, as the two will be forever linked. So it was only natural for us to maintain our family ties with the team and league's greatest quarterback of all-time," Alouettes President Mario Cecchini said. "On top of his on-field feats, this adoptive son of Quebec took roots here and we will mutually help ourselves extend then. There is no doubt that his presence will allow us to depeen our relationship with our fans."

The team said Calvillo will remain a member of the Université de Montréal Carabins' coaching staff, in addition to his new role.

"I am very happy to once more be implicated with the Alouettes, and it will be a natural fit for me to represent the organization for which I will be associated with for all of my life. The Alouettes, the City of Montreal and the Province of Quebec will always hold a special place in my heart and I plan on using my new role to connect even more with our fans, as well as with people of the business community," said the CFL's most prolific passer.

Calvillo spent 20 seasons in the CFL, including the last 16 with the Alouettes. He holds numerous CFL passing records, including all-time passing yards with 79,816. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017.