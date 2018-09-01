Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Maurice Leggett and slotback receiver Weston Dressler are both game-time decisions for Sunday's clash against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

#Bombers injury update:



Mike O’Shea did not receive enough information from Maurice Leggett’s appointment yesterday. His status is in question.



Corey Washington’s opportunity to start in the receiving corps hinges on whether Weston Dressler (lower-body) is in or out. — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) August 31, 2018

Leggett suffered an undisclosed injury during practice this week while Dressler hasn't played since Week 9 when he suffered a lower-body injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 31-year-old Leggett has 33 tackles and one sack over nine games for the Bombers this season, his fifth in Winnipeg.

Dressler, 33, has caught 28 passes for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns over eight games this season, his third with the Blue Bombers.