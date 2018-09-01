1h ago
Leggett, Dressler are GTDs vs. Roughriders
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Maurice Leggett and slotback receiver Weston Dressler are both game-time decisions for Sunday's clash against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Leggett suffered an undisclosed injury during practice this week while Dressler hasn't played since Week 9 when he suffered a lower-body injury against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The 31-year-old Leggett has 33 tackles and one sack over nine games for the Bombers this season, his fifth in Winnipeg.
Dressler, 33, has caught 28 passes for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns over eight games this season, his third with the Blue Bombers.