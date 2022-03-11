ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Wade Allison and Cal O’Reilly each scored a goal and recorded two assists as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms beat the Laval Rocket 4-3 Friday in the American Hockey League.

Allison scored the game-winning goal about three-and-a-half minutes into the third period on a power play to help the Phantoms (19-24-10) snap a six-game winless streak.

Laval (26-20-3) score three straight goals between the end of the first period and midway through the second to hold a 3-1 advantage, but couldn't muster anything else as Lehigh Valley went on to score three unanswered to win the game.

Rocket goalie Kevin Poulin made 34 saves in the loss.

His Phantoms counterpart, Felix Sandstrom, stopped 21 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.