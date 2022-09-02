Rodgers: 'We needed help and we haven't been able to do that'

Dead-last at the bottom of the table through five matches, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he understands fans' complaints as they watched other teams strengthen while the Foxes virtually stood pat.

Rodgers spoke after the club's 1-0 loss to Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. On a single point from five matches, it's Leicester's worst start since 1994.

"I understand the fans' frustration," Rodgers said. "They see all their rivals getting players in and we're not getting any."

The arrival of Belgium centre-back Wout Faes in a £15 million move from Reims and reserve goalkeeper Alex Smithies on a free transfer from Cardiff City were the only incomings during the transfer window. Club talisman, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (to Nice), and centre-back Wesley Fofana (after acrimonious and protracted negotiations with Chelsea) were both sold.

Rodgers stated that he didn't think ownership offered him the same help that was available to rival managers.

"With the greatest respect, we have not had the help in the market this team needed," Rodgers said. "To watch clubs in the top-five leagues add players and we haven't been able to do that has been difficult. We needed help and we haven't been able to do that."

The former Liverpool and Swansea City boss says things have changed since his arrival at Leicester in 2019.

"I came to Leicester to compete and initially I was able to do that," Rodgers said. "You have to add quality, but in the last two windows we haven't been able to do that. I would have loved to have added five or six players, but if you can't do that, you have to respect it and work with what we have."

The Foxes will look for their first victory of the season on Sunday when they visit fourth-place Brighton.