Dean Smith will be the man tasked with keeping Leicester City in the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss has been named manager of the Foxes for the rest of the season with the team currently sitting in 19th place.

Smith succeeds Brendan Rodgers, who was fired last weekend in his fourth season on the job.

"I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season," Smith said in a statement. "The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable."

Joining Smith on his staff will be former Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare and ex-England and Chelsea captain John Terry.

The Premier League champions in 2016, Leicester has been in the top flight since 2015. They currently sit on 25 points and are two back of Everton for the final safe spot in 17th.

The Foxes have eight games remaining in the season and are next in action on Saturday when they visit second-place Manchester City.