Timothy Castagne is headed to the Premier League.

Leicester City announced the signing of the Belgium full-back on a five-year deal from Atalanta on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Castagne is expected to line up as a replacement for England left-back Ben Chilwell, who signed for Chelsea last month.

A native of Arlon, Castagne appeared in 27 Serie A matches for Atalanta last season, scoring once.

Castagne joined Atalanta from Genk in 27 and made 96 appearances across all competitions over three seasons for the club.

Internationally, Castagne has been capped seven times by the Belgium senior team.