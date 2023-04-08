LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester slid deeper into relegation trouble after losing to Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday amid reports that Jesse Marsch was set to take over as manager of the English Premier League club.

Philip Billing capitalized on a poor backpass by James Maddison and easily scored past goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in the 40th minute, prompting boos from the home fans at King Power Stadium.

Leicester has lost seven of its last eight league games and remains second-from-bottom with eight games remaining.

The slide cost Brendan Rodgers his job last Sunday and British media reported on Saturday that the club was ready to appoint Marsch as manager. The American was fired by Leeds in February. Marsch helped Leeds avoid relegation last season.

Bournemouth's third win in its past five league games elevated the club out of the relegation zone — up to 15th place.

Billing had two good early chances including a free kick that glanced wide off the left post after four minutes. He forced a diving save off Iversen in the 24th.

Harvey Barnes, who is Leicester's top scorer this season with 10, left the game after 72 minutes with an apparent injury.

Jamie Vardy, whose only league goal this season was on Oct. 23, sent a header wide right from the center of the box early in the first half.

