Leicester taken to replay by 3rd-tier Fleetwood in FA Cup

Leicester was taken to a replay by third-tier Fleetwood after a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup on Saturday, with the world's oldest knockout competition nearly providing an early shock in the third round.

In an injury-time scare for the 2016 Premier League champion, Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic saw a shot by Fleetwood's Ashley Hunter strike the post, rebound into his face, and hit the post again.

Much of the build-up had focused on the return of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy to the northern club where he played for nine months and which he helped get promoted to the Football League in 2012. Vardy, however, missed the game through injury.

The England international might be fit for the replay, which is scheduled for Jan. 16 at Leicester's King Power stadium.

Leicester fielded a weakened team, but did hand a first start to Adrien Silva after the Portugal midfielder finally secured his player registration following his transfer in August.

Also, Middlesbrough beat northeast rival Sunderland 2-0 at home.

There are 23 other third-round matches on Saturday, with a slew of lower-league teams getting a chance to embarrass clubs from the lucrative Premier League.

Among them, Chelsea travels to second-tier Norwich, while struggling teams Stoke and West Bromwich Albion are away to fourth-tier sides Coventry and Exeter.

Doing well in three competitions — the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup — Manchester City begins its quest to win the FA Cup with a home match against fellow top-flight team Burnley.