Riveters open NWHL season with win over Six

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Leila Kilduff scored two first-period goals while Sonjia Shelly stopped 19 shots to lead the Metropolitan Riveters past the Toronto Six 3-0 in National Women's Hockey League action Saturday.

Kilduff opened the scoring at 1:43 of the first for the Riveters (1-0) before putting the home team ahead 2-0 at 18:59. Emily Janiga added an empty-net goal at 19:38 of the third period.

Elaine Chuli stopped 38-of-40 shots in goal for Toronto (0-1).

Toronto takes on the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021