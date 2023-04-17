Oilers off to a fast start, lead Kings by two after opening period of Game 1
Oilers Fans - The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl scored 52 goals during the regular season. Now he has one after the first period of the playoffs.
Draisaitl and the Oilers hold a 2-0 advantage over the the Los Angeles Kings after 20 minutes in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.
The native of Germany scored 6:57 into the game as Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane picked up the assists.
Almost six minutes later, defenceman Evan Bouchard expanded the Oilers' lead with a power play tally, assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
Edmonton recorded nine shots on net in the first period compared to six shots by Los Angeles.