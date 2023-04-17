Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl scored 52 goals during the regular season. Now he has one after the first period of the playoffs.

Draisaitl and the Oilers hold a 2-0 advantage over the the Los Angeles Kings after 20 minutes in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

The native of Germany scored 6:57 into the game as Mattias Janmark and Evander Kane picked up the assists.

Almost six minutes later, defenceman Evan Bouchard expanded the Oilers' lead with a power play tally, assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Edmonton recorded nine shots on net in the first period compared to six shots by Los Angeles.