NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell and Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.

Draisaitl has a league-leading 10 points (five goals, five assists) in three games last week as the Pacific Division-leading Oilers improved to 9-1-0 on the season.

His week included a four-point outing (two goals, two assists) in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Seattle on Nov. 1.

Campbell went 3-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout as the Maple Leafs increased their winning streak to five games.

Gibson stopped 62 of the 63 shots he faced, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and one shutout to help the Ducks win all three of their games last week.

