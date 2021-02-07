The Buccaneers are pulling away from the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Leonard Fournette ran untouched 27 yards for a touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 28-9 lead after Kansas City had opened the second half with a drive to its third field goal.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are still without a touchdown, and the star quarterback is 0 of 6 passing on third down.

Tom Brady has led the Buccaneers to touchdowns on four of their past five drives after punting on the first two possessions.

Fournette joins Terrell Davis (1997 season) and Larry Fitzgerald (2008) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single post-season. Fournette has his sixth straight playoff game with at least one TD and 50 yards rushing.