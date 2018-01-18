52m ago
Leonard, Gay, Ginobili ruled out Friday vs. Raptors
TSN.ca Staff
The San Antonio Spurs will be without three of their top scorers for Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.
Guard Manu Ginobili (bruised thigh) was the latest to be ruled out for the last game of the Spurs three-game road trip at the Air Canada Centre.
Former Raptor Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard were already ruled out for Friday.
Gay has not played since December 28 because of a right heel injury he suffered against the New York Knicks and Leonard is out indefinitely with a quad injury.
Ginobili is considered day-to-day.