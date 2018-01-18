Raptors square off against Spurs and Timberwolves on TSN

The San Antonio Spurs will be without three of their top scorers for Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Guard Manu Ginobili (bruised thigh) was the latest to be ruled out for the last game of the Spurs three-game road trip at the Air Canada Centre.

Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis), Manu Ginobili (right thigh contusion) and Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) are out for tomorrow night's Spurs-Raptors game. pic.twitter.com/eS8FiaqTsP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2018

Former Raptor Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard were already ruled out for Friday.

Gay has not played since December 28 because of a right heel injury he suffered against the New York Knicks and Leonard is out indefinitely with a quad injury.

Ginobili is considered day-to-day.