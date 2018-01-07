San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Sunday. Popovich said the injury happened during Friday night's matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

The team does not believe the injury is serious according to ESPN's Michael C. Wright. Leonard has not been officially ruled out for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Leonard has only played in eight games so far this season, missing the first 27 with a right quadriceps injury.

So far this season, he is averaging 15.9 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds.