It appears that Kawhi Leonard is getting another night to rest on Thursday when the Toronto Raptors visit the New York Knicks.

TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg tweeted that the team already has Leonard listed as "out" on their early injury report against the 14-win Knicks.

Looks like Kawhi Leonard will get a load management night against the 14-win Knicks in New York tomorrow. The Raptors have already listed him as OUT on the early injury report. OG Anunoby isn't listed. Doesn't mean he'll play necessarily, but it's encouraging. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 28, 2019

Leonard has been getting what the team calls "load management" nights off on a regular basis this season to prepare him for the grind of the playoffs. He has appeared in 55 of Toronto's 75 games, often sitting out when the team plays on back-to-back nights.

The Raptors currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, four games behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams have seven games left in the season.