Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard will miss Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to rest after playing 38 minutes in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

On the other hand, point guard Kyle Lowry is questionable with a back injury. Lowry has missed 10 of Toronto's last 11 games with the injury.

The Raptors beat the Bucks for the first time this season behind 30 points apiece from Leonard and Pascal Siakam.

A four-time All-Star, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 30 games this season. He last featured in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 27-year-old Leonard, who hasn't played back-to-back games all season, is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds 3.0 assists over 32 games this season, his first in Toronto.