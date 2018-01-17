San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard's frustrating season continues.

The team announced on Wednesday that the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year will be out indefinitely as he continues to recover from tendinopathy in his right quadriceps.

Kawhi Leonard Update: pic.twitter.com/2jb5svTAR2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 17, 2018

"Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a statement. "This is the best approach for his next steps in his return to play."

Leonard, 26, has appeared in only nine games this season. After incurring an ankle injury during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard made his season debut on December 12 following an extended recovery from the tendinopathy. He has not been able to play more than three games in a row without missing a fourth.

The two-time All-Star inccured a partial tear in his left shoulder in a January 5 game against the Phoenix Suns, but returned to action last Saturday in a game against the Denver Nuggets after missing the previous three contests.

The native of Los Angeles is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 23.3 minutes a night.

The Spurs are next in action on Friday when they visit the Toronto Raptors.