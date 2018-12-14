Leonard returns for Raps; Lowry out vs. Trail Blazers

Kawhi Leonard will return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, head coach Nick Nurse confirmed prior to tip-off.

Kyle Lowry will miss Toronto's game at Portland with thigh bruise -- Kawhi Leonard will play, per Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, point guard Kyle Lowry will miss the game with a thigh bruise.

Lowry broke out of a scoring slump on this road trip, helping the Raps to their wins over the Clippers and Warriors. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.0 assists per game.

Leonard is averaging 26.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game in 22 contests for the Raptors this season.