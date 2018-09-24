Kawhi Leonard will finally speak.

Two months of silence have passed since the Toronto Raptors acquired the 2014 NBA Finals MVP from the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan.

Finally, Raptors fans and media will have an opportunity to hear what Leonard has to say about his new team when he gets introduced during Monday's media day.

Leonard and Danny Green, who was also acquired from the Spurs in mid-July, will speak Monday morning with Raptors president Masai Ujiri at 10:30am et/7:30am pt..

Point guard Kyle Lowry, who has been quiet this summer as well after his good friend in DeRozan was dealt, will talk at 11:20am ET.

Leonard, 27, played in only nine games last season due to a right quadriceps injury. He will be a free agent at season's end if not signed to a contract.

The Los Angeles native is a two-time All Star and helped the Spurs win the NBA Finals in 2014.