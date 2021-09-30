Shady is hanging up his cleats.

Two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy signed a one-day deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and will officially retire on Friday.

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V9EleXhtcp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

In an essay for the Eagles' website, the 33-year-old McCoy explained his decision.

"I'm retiring because I'm at peace mentally," McCoy wrote. "The only regret I've ever had was not spending my entire career as an Eagle. I look at guys like Jason Kelce and Larry Fitzgerald, lifelong friends of mine, who spent their whole career with one team. I grew up in Harrisburg, played my college football at Pittsburgh, and was drafted by the Eagles. I never thought it would have been like that, but it would have been so cool to finish my career only having played in this one state."

McCoy spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the past two years. He was originally a second-round pick in 2009.

He broke the 1,000-yard rushing plateau on six occasions, including winning the rushing title in 2013 with 1,607 yards.

A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy spent the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles before being traded to the Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonso in 2015. McCoy played four seasons in Buffalo before finishing his career with one season respectively with each of the last two Super Bowl champions.

He finishes his career with 11,102 yards rushing on 2,457 carries and 73 touchdowns. He added another 3,398 yards receiving with 16 TDs.

McCoy's 11,102 yards rushing are 22nd all-time in NFL history.