SASKATOON — Tristan Zandee had a goal and an assist, and netminder Harrison Meneghin stopped 28 of 29 shots as the Lethbridge Hurricanes knocked off the previously unbeaten Saskatoon Blades 3-1 in the only Western Hockey League game on Tuesday night.

Logan Wormald and Anton Astashevich also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-1 with the win at SaskTel Centre. Logan McCutcheon chipped in with two assists for Lethbridge.

Egor Sidorov scored the lone goal for the Blades, who slipped to 3-1.

The Saskatchewan hosts, who outshot the visitors 29-21, trailed 3-1 heading into the final period. Both teams had power-play goals.

The Hurricanes and Blades are back in action Wednesday as the Blades travel to Moose Jaw to face the Warriors (2-2), while the Hurricanes head to Prince Albert to face the Raiders (1-3-1).

POKE CHECKS: The Victoria Royals acquired forward Jake Poole from the Kelowna Rockets earlier today in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Poole, 20, spent his entire junior career in Kelowna. Last year the six-foot-two winger had 14 goals and 18 assists in 48 games. Poole is expected to be in the lineup when the Royals face the Rockets on Wednesday at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.