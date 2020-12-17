Lowry focused on present despite uncertain Raptors future Regardless of where Kyle Lowry has been or what he’s been doing these past few weeks, you can bet that come opening night on December 23 the ageless Raptors point guard will be ready to go for his 15th NBA season – and perhaps his last with Toronto, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Kyle Lowry’s 2020-21 media debut played like his greatest hits album.

The famously snappy veteran point guard was in mid-season form; throwing playful jabs at reporters, giving Toronto’s public relations staff a hard time for some technical difficulties, and then shutting down the Zoom call after the final question – the 2020 equivalent of a mic drop – even though Oshae Brissett was still scheduled to speak. Good luck following that, anyway.

“The adjustment [has been] fine,” Lowry said, of the team’s move to Tampa, early in Thursday’s videoconference. “I’ve got a nice place. We’re all there and set up and ready to go. [The team has] done an unbelievable job with our practice facility, our locker room. They have done a great job with making everything [feel like] home as [much] as possible. And it’s even better because you guys [in the media] aren’t here.”

He’s nothing if not consistent.

Up until Thursday, and through two-thirds of training camp, Lowry was the Raptors’ mystery man.

The six-time all-star didn’t accompany his team on its recent trip to Charlotte for the first two exhibition games, and was granted permission to hang back in Tampa. He hadn’t spoken to the media, or appeared in any of the videos or photos posted to the Raptors’ social media accounts since the team arrived in Florida at the beginning of December.

Over the weekend, rookie guard Jalen Harris was asked how much he’s been able to learn from Lowry, so far. “We haven’t seen him too much,” he admitted.

It’s unclear how much Lowry has participated in camp to this point and the team’s explanation for his absence in Charlotte was vague. Head coach Nick Nurse indicated that the decision for Lowry to remain in Tampa was mutual and “basically [for] load management.” Hey, there are some great golf courses in the Tampa area.

It would have been tempting to worry about Lowry’s whereabouts, if we hadn’t seen this all before. It certainly wasn’t the first time that he’s kept a low profile in training camp, or eased his way into a new campaign.

Mileage may vary when it comes to how you feel about stars receiving preferential treatment – a hot topic in the NBA these days – but, in Lowry’s case, it’s hard to argue with the results.

At 34 and after 14 years of service in the league, Lowry knows what he needs to do – and what he doesn’t need to do – to prepare his body and his mind for the rigours of a long season.

Time and time again, he has proven that once the games start up for real he’s as dependable as they come, a player that always gives everything he has, and then some. Regardless of where he’s been or what he’s been doing these past few weeks, you can bet that come opening night on December 23, Lowry will be ready to go.

“I’m here to do a job and y’all know I’m gonna do it at the best level I can possibly do it at,” he said. “And no matter what, I’m gonna go out there and if [Nurse] needs me to play 20 minutes, I’ll play 20 minutes, and if he needs me to play 48, I’ll play 48. All that matters is winning.”

Despite some notable changes to the roster – including the departure of veteran big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, a couple key pieces of the 2019 championship team – Lowry is confident that they’re still in a good position to compete.

“We’re definitely different, we’re completely different,” he said. “Aron [Baynes] is really good. He is a solid big. Chris Boucher is going to have to step up. There will be a lot more small ball, I believe… But we are a different team. I think we have an opportunity to surprise some people, but at the end of the day you still got to go out there and lace ‘em up and put the ball in the hole and play defence.”

“You guys know we play hard, and we hang our hats on that. Playing hard gets you wins. Playing extremely hard will get you some wins.”

Change is in the air. The Raptors have a new (temporary) home. With Ibaka and Gasol gone, they’re younger than they’ve been in years – Lowry and Baynes (who’s also 34) are the team’s only players over the age of 27. With only Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn under guaranteed contract past this season, it’s clear that the front office has its eye on the future, which begs the question: where does that leave Toronto’s longest tenured and most iconic player?

Lowry is going into the final year of his deal and isn’t eligible for an extension. The Raptors won’t consider trading him mid-season, barring an unforeseen scenario where the team falls well short of expectations early and Lowry asks to be moved to a contender before the deadline. Given everything that he’s meant to the franchise and its fans, and what they’ve been through and accomplished together, they owe him that and more.

“I don’t want to push his retirement, but in my opinion he is a hall of famer,” team president Masai Ujiri said earlier this month. “He’s been incredibly respectful to the organization and we will have that same respect to Kyle anytime, everyday.”

As long as Lowry’s around you can bank on a few things.

The ageless point guard is coming off another great season – averaging 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 2019-20 – and has shown no signs of slowing down. He’ll continue to get the most out of whichever four guys he’s on the floor with at any given time, and be a valuable mentor to the team’s young players – particularly the points guards; VanVleet, and the promising rookie, Flynn.

You can also count on his competitive spirit. Whether he’s taking charges, boxing out dudes that are a foot taller, or diving for a loose ball – if Lowry’s on the court, he’s doing whatever it takes to help you win. His motivation heading into his 15th NBA season – and perhaps his last with Toronto – shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“My goal is to stay focused on trying to win a championship with the Toronto Raptors, that’s always been my goal,” exclaimed Lowry, who said he hasn’t spoken to Ujiri or Bobby Webster about his future, beyond this season. “I will let the other stuff play itself out. Of course at some point the conversation will happen but right now let’s just get started, let’s get into the regular season, let’s get going and set the goal that we have and that is to win a championship. Other than that I haven’t talked to those guys about my personal career after this year. Right now it’s all about just getting ourselves going here in Tampa and be in a good spot.”

When the Raptors tip off the new campaign in less than a week, some things should look or feel different, but Kyle will still be Kyle.​