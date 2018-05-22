After losing out on Mike Budenholzer for their own head coaching vacancy, it is believed that the Raptors will fill their job internally.

TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg said Tuesday on TSN Radio 1050's The Scott MacArthur Show that from what he's been told, team assistant coach Nick Nurse is the frontrunner for the position.

"Just because Nurse worked for Dwane Casey, and the same would apply for Stackhouse and Kalamian, doesn't mean he's the same guy," Lewenberg explained. "Nurse was actually a Masai Ujiri hire, not a Casey hire back in 2015 after the Raptors got swept by Washington and the decision was made to keep Casey on. Toronto completely overhauled the coaching staff."

Fellow assistant coach Rex Kalamian and Raptors 905 coach Jerry Stackhouse are also reportedly being considered for the job.

In 30 years of coaching, Nurse was an assistant at the NCAA Division I level early on his career and he also coached for over a decade in the British Basketball League.

He was named D-League Coach of the Year during the 2010-11 season with the Iowa Energy as the team captured the league title that season. Nurse won another D-League championship with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2012-13 before departing for Toronto.