FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lewis Morgan scored twice in the first half to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Morgan opened the scoring for Miami (2-6-2 ) in the 28th, Eric Remedi countered for Atlanta (3-5-2) in the 33rd, and Morgan connected again in the 38th.

Miami goalkeeper Lewis Morgan held off Atlanta in the second half.