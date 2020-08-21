TROON, Scotland — Being cleared of a rules infringement is unlikely to stop American golfer Lexi Thompson heading home early from the Women’s British Open.

The 10th-ranked Thompson followed up a 7-over 78 in her opening round at Royal Troon with a 75 on Friday, leaving her 11 over par for the tournament midway through the second round and far below the projected cut mark.

Earlier Friday, organizers said Thompson had avoided a sanction following an incident prior to her playing her second shot from the rough at the 16th hole during the first round on Thursday.

Footage showed Thompson using the head of her club to push away long grass from her ball.

“Following a discussion between chief referee David Rickman and the player prior to her signing her scorecard,” the R&A said in a statement Friday, “it was determined that, although the player had moved a growing natural object behind her ball, it had returned to its original position.

“Therefore, the lie of the ball was not improved and there was no breach of Rule 8.1.”

During the ANA Inspiration in 2017, Thompson was leading by three shots during the final round when she was informed by tournament officials she would be penalized for an incident that took place the previous day.

Thompson was penalized two strokes for incorrectly replacing a marked ball on the 17th green and another two for signing an incorrect scorecard after a television viewer had alerted LPGA officials to the incident via email.

