It has been quite the week for Leylah Annie Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadians are both set to make their U.S. Open quarter-final debuts Tuesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is set to take on No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at approximately 2:30 pm ET / 11 :30 am PT. You can watch her match LIVE across the TSN Network.

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, will play a seeded opponent for the third straight match.

On Friday , she eliminated No. 3 Naomi Osaka in a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win, and on Sunday she bounced No. 16 Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Fernandez, ranked 73rd in the world and projected to move into the top 50 next week, and Svitolina will square off for the second time. Svitolina beat Fernandez in straight sets at the 2020 Monterrey quarter-finals.

This run in New York has been the best for Fernandez at any Grand Slam event, with her previous best finish coming at the 2020 French Open when she made the round of 32.

On the men’s side of the draw, Auger-Aliassime is set to take on Sapin's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia at approximately 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 PM on TSN 1 & 4.

The 21-year-old from Montreal has enjoyed some success at the majors this season, making the fourth round at the Australian Open, and reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

A key to Auger-Aliassime’s success this event has been his ability to break serve.

The Canadian has broken his opponents serve 13 times over his first four matches, and has dropped only seven service games of his own.

Monday night he will look to make his first Grand Slam semifinal when he meets Alcaraz Garfia for the first time in his career.

Alcaraz Garfia picked up a signature win Friday night, when the 18-year-old knocked off No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.