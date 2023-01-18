Fernandez, Djokovic the marquee names on Day 4 of Australian Open coverage on TSN

Rain wreaked havoc with the schedule on Day 3, delaying games across the board.

Canadians had mixed results - Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were victorious, but Bianca Andreescu fell to Cristina Busca of Spain.

Leylah Annie Fernandez is the lone Canadian on the schedule for Day 4.

Here are some matches to look forward to on the schedule:

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Caroline Garcia

Fernandez kicked off her tournament with a straight sets victory (7-5, 6-2) over 34th-ranked Alize Cornet, and the road doesn't get any easier as she has to contend with fourth-ranked Caroline Garcia of Spain in the second round.

These two are competing for the first time. Fernandez missed much of last year's action with a fractured foot, leading to an uncharacteristic 40th ranking at this point.

Garcia defeated the first Canadian she battled in this tournament, with an opening-round straight-set defeat of Katherine Sebov (6-3, 6-0). She was the 2022 WTA Finals Singles champion.

Fernandez was eliminated in the opening round of each of the three previous Australian Open tournaments she attended in her career. Her best result at a Grand Slam tournament was a finals defeat to Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

Novak Djokovic vs. Enzo Couacaud

Fourth-ranked Novak Djokovic is scheduled to take on France's Enzo Couacaud at 3am EST / 12am PST.

Djokovic, who has won nine previous Australian Opens - most recently in 2021 - rolled over Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-0) in the opening round.

He was absent from last year's tournament as he was in contradiction with Australian laws regarding travelers entering the country without a COVID-19 vaccination.

Couacaud defeated Hugo Dellien in the opening round in straight sets (6-4, 7-5, 6-0), and he is currently the 191st-ranked player on the men's side.

Jenson Brooksby vs. Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud, the second-ranked player on the men's side, will take on 39th-ranked Jenson Brookby of the United States.

Brooksby topped Australian Christopher O'Connell (3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2) in the opening round.

Ruud lost in the finals of the French and US Opens last year, as he still seeks his first Grand Slam title.

This match is scheduled to take place at 8:30pm EST / 5:30pm PST.