Fernandez, Serena in second-round action on TSN on Day 4 of French Open

The French Open continues Wednesday on TSN with the lone Canadian remaining in the singles draw.

Following the first-round eliminations of Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Annie Fernandez is the only Canadian left playing at Roland Garros. She will take on American Madison Keys in her second-round matchup.

Fresh off her first round victory over Irina-Camelia Begu, Serena Williams will take the court against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Fernandez takes on Keys on TSN4 at approximately 9 a.m. ET

Fernandez opened her tournament with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Anastasia Potapova on Monday, needing just 59 minutes to register the win. The 18-year-old explained that she dealt with first-round jitters, despite the quick victory.

"It was honestly very hard. I was nervous in the beginning of the match," said Fernandez. "I'm just happy that I was able to fight and get the win for today."

Fernandez was the 2019 French Open Junior Champion and says she is very comfortable playing on the big stage at Roland Garros.

"I feel very comfortable, I love playing here," said Fernandez. "I'm not a stranger to it and I'm looking forward to playing in the second round.

"Hopefully I can get to the second week and the finals but we'll take this one match at a time."

Keys, her opponent, is ranked No.24 in the world and reached the second round after beating Oceane Dodin 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round. The American reached the French Open semifinal in 2018, eventually losing to Sloane Stephens.

Williams takes on Buzarnescu on TSN3 at approximately 10 a.m ET

Williams will take on Buzarnescu after needing one hour and 42 minutes to defeat Begu in the first round, 7-6(6), 6-2. With the victory, Williams improved her record in the first round of Grand Slams to 77-1. The 39-year-old is looking to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam.

Buzarnescu also won her first match in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5 over Arantxa Rus.

This is the first meeting between the two.