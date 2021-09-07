36m ago
Fernandez beats Svitolina to advance to US Open semis
The beat goes on for Leylah Annie Fernandez in New York. The 18-year-old Montreal native defeated fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup to advance to the US Open semi-finals.
Fernandez took the first set fairly easily and was down 1-5 in the second but battled back to make it 3-5 and put some pressure on the Ukrainian before battling out a victory in the final set tiebreak.
Svitolina is the third big-name player Fernandez has eliminated in as many matches, dispatching of No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka in the third round and sending Angelique Kerber home in the Round of 16 before Tuesday's victory.
Fernandez will now face the winner of No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka for a berth in the finals.
