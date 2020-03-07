Rising Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez has received a main-draw wildcard for this year’s Indian Wells tournament.

Fernandez, 17, initially wasn’t slated to be selected for the tournament because of she’s just 126th on the WTA rankings, but as a result of strong play recently, she was selected for a wildcard along with seven other competitors ahead of Monday’s tournament. The Canadian has won four of her last six matches.

Fernandez wildcard path into Indian Wells is identical to the one that fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu. — who ultimately won the tournament — had last year.