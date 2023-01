Fernandez eliminated from Australian Open by No. 4 Garcia

Leylah Fernandez's Australian Open has come to an end.

The 2021 U.S. Open finalist lost to No. 4 Caroline Garcia 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday in Melbourne.

Fernandez defeated Alize Cornet in the opening round for he first-ever Australian Open win.

There are two Canadians remaining in singles play at the major in Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.