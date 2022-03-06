Leylah Fernandez won her first WTA title at the 2021 Monterrey Open.

She must have enjoyed it because the 19-year-old from Montreal has done it again.

Fernandez defeated Camila Osorio 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 to win the Abierto GNP Seguros 2022 in Mexico on Sunday, winning the final two sets after dropping the first.

Fernandez fought off five championship points and overcame a lengthy delay toward the end of the match due to flickering floodlights that lasted nearly 20 minutes, taking the final set in a tiebreak 7-3.

More to come.