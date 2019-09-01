TORONTO — Liam Millar is taking the place of Lucas Cavallini on Canada's roster for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Cuba.

Cavallini's wife is expecting a baby so the forward is going to stay in Mexico where he plays for Puebla FC, according to the Canadian Soccer Association.

The 19-year-old Millar has already won six caps for Canada. He currently plays for Scotland's Kilmarnock, on loan from Liverpool.

The 78th-ranked Canadian men host No. 179 Cuba on Sept. 7 at Toronto's BMO Field before the two teams meet again Sept. 10 in George Town, Grand Cayman. The return leg was shifted from Cuba because Havana's Pedro Marrero Stadium does not meet CONCACAF requirements.