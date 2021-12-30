Like so much else this year, the Liberty Bowl isn’t going off as expected. The West Virginia Mountaineers were set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Dec. 31 in Memphis before COVID-19 forced an adjustment. Last week, Tennessee announced they would be unable to play on New Year’s Eve due to multiple positive tests.

Enter the Army Black Knights.

Watch the game live Thursday on TSN2, TSN Direct and the TSN App beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Army was originally scheduled to play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 26, but a lack of available opponents resulted in the game being cancelled. Still, Army publicly maintained a desire to find a bowl matchup and when the opportunity arose to take on the Mountaineers, they jumped at it.

Army head coach Jeff Monken told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that his players were in tears believing their season was over after learning of the Independence Bowl cancellation. When they found out they had one more game to play, Monken said during an ESPN radio appearance the team went "absolutely bananas."

"The men on our football team deserved this opportunity, and we were not going to rest until we exhausted every potential pathway to a bowl game," said Army director of Athletics Mike Buddie in a statement.

The 9-2 Black Knights are headed to their ninth bowl game in their program’s history and defeated the Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons on back-to-back Saturday’s to claim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. They are also looking for their third 10-win campaign in the past four seasons.

On the other side are the 5-4 Mountaineers, who placed sixth in the Big 12 in 2020. They haven’t won a game in well over a month as two of their last three games against the Oklahoma Sooners were cancelled due to COVID-19. Neal Brown’s team was also on the wrong end of a 42-6 drubbing at the hands of No. 9 Iowa State on Dec. 5, so they aren’t exactly coming in hot.

Players to watch

Alonzo Addae, WVU – The defensive back was No. 10 on the CFL Fall Central Scouting Bureau Rankings and has 33 tackles and two interceptions in nine games this season. A native of Pickering, Ont., Addae had a red-hot start to the season as he totaled 28 combined tackles and two picks in his first four games to begin 2020.

Akheem Mesidor, WVU – A Freshman defensive lineman from Ottawa, Mesidor has had a nice debut season for the Mountaineers. He tallied 29 combined tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. His best outing of the season came when he had two sacks and six combined tackles in a home win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 17.

Michael Simmons' TSN Edge outlook

Spread: West Virginia -7

Total: 41.5

It is crazy that in a time with as many bowl games as we have, it took Tennessee having to deal with COVID issues to get an Army team that is 9-2 in to a bowl game. That’s exactly what happened for the Liberty Bowl. Army should be excited about the opportunity after it got the nod in place of the Volunteers. West Virginia has played pretty good defence, with the strong presence of Canadians Alonzo Addae and Ahkeem Mesidor. However, the triple option offence is never fun to defend against. This has the makings of an absolute grind, so I will take the points with a highly motivated Army team.

The Pick: Army +7