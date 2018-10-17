The Tampa Bay Lightning have extended forward Cory Conacher to a one-year, one-way deal worth $700,000 for the 2019-20 season.

We have re-signed Cory Conacher to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2019-20 season worth $700,000 AAV. https://t.co/KMpSAg9lpu — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 17, 2018

Conacher was placed on waivers earlier in the day as forward Ryan Callahan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Conacher has been held pointless in one game so far this season.

The Lightning will be back in action Thursday night at home as they host the Detroit Red Wings.