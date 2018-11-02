The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year, $31 million contract extension.

The deal carries a $5.166 million average annual value for Gourder, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He becomes the eighth member of the Lightning signed through at least 2021-22 and will carry the sixth-highest cap hit on the team next season.

Gourde, 26, has four goals and 12 points through 12 this season. He had 25 goals and 64 points in 82 games last season.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Gourde will have a full no-trade clause in the first three years of the deal and a partial no-trade list in the final three years.

$6,300,000

$4,100,000

$6,300,000

$4,100,000

$5,100,000

$5,100,000



No trade first three years

Partial no-trade years 4-6 https://t.co/JTH5Y1pO8Q — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 2, 2018

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Gourde spent time in the ECHL as recently as the 2013-14 season and debuted with the Lightning during the 2015-16 season. He had appeared in just 22 career NHL games before playing all 82 games last season.

With Gourde extended, the Lightning currently have no forwards on their 23-man roster scheduled for free agency in July. Tampa Bay does, however, have four defencemen slated for UFA status in Anton Stralman, Braydon Coburn, Dan Girardi and Cameron Gaunce. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh are signed long-term on the blueline, while Mikhail Sergachev's entry-level deal runs through next season.