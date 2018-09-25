Is there more to Dotchin showing up to camp overweight?

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury, but Bolts GM Julien BriseBois said it was precautionary.

Nikita Kucherov lower body injury not considered serious, more of a precaution. “He’s fine,” per GM Julien BriseBois. #TBLightning — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) September 26, 2018

It's unclear when Kucherov got injured in the game, but he didn't return after the first period.