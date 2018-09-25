2h ago
Lightning F Kucherov's early exit precautionary
TSN.ca Staff
Is there more to Dotchin showing up to camp overweight?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury, but Bolts GM Julien BriseBois said it was precautionary.
Kucherov's injury is not considered to be serious, according to a report from The Athletic's Joe Smith, with BriseBois saying the foward is fine.
It's unclear when Kucherov got injured in the game, but he didn't return after the first period.