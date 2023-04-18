Lightning hold four-goal lead over Maple Leafs after wild second period

The Tampa Bay Lightning have netted four power-play goals on the night and lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 after 40 minutes of play.

The Maple Leafs got a jolt of life with back-to-back power-play goals from Ryan O'Reilly and William Nylander.

Brayden Point answered back with a power-play tally of his own 14:29 into the second to make it 4-2 Lightning.

Shortly later, Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak. Bunting connected with Cernak's head on a play near the Lightning's net 15:40 into the second period. Cernak did not have possession of the puck when the contact happened.

The 27-year-old received a five-minute penalty on the play and was thrown out of the game.

Corey Perry scored on the ensuing power play before Point added another on the man-advantage with two seconds remaining in the period to make it 6-2.