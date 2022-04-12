Canucks focused on 'most important game of the season' against Vegas

The Eastern Conference could have seven of eight playoff spots claimed by the end of play on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins can all clinch playoff spots on Tuesday. All eyes will be on Pittsburgh's game against the New York Islanders early.

The Penguins can clinch their own postseason berth with a regulation win over the Islanders and, if they accomplish that, the Lightning will also clinch a spot at that time.

The Bruins have two paths to clinch that both involve Pittsburgh. Boston will claim their spot with a regulation win over the St. Louis Blues Tuesday combined with a Penguins win in any fashion, or with one point against St. Louis and a regulation win for Pittsburgh.

The Lightning, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, can also clinch a playoff spot for the fifth straight season without a regulation win from the Penguins. Tampa Bay will secure their spot with a win over the Dallas Stars in any fashion Tuesday or with one point against Dallas and a Pittsburgh wins in overtime or a shootout.

A look at how the two-time defending #StanleyCup champion @TBLightning can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/oYWjPmVWfn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 12, 2022

The Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers have already secured their spots in the Eastern Conference playoff field. Beyond the teams who can clinch Tuesday, only the Washington Capitals, Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets remain alive in the playoff race.

The Capitals have a 15-point lead over the Islanders for the final wild-card spot entering play Tuesday, while the Blue Jackets are 16 points behind Washington.