Tampa Bay Lightning star defenceman Victor Hedman will miss Thursday's Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury suffered in the opening game of the first-round series.

Hedman took the morning skate earlier on Thursday, but was not with the team for their warmup skate ahead of Game 2 and is considered day-to-day.

He exited his team's 7-3 victory on Tuesday in the second period with the injury and was a game-time decision for Game 2. Hedman logged 6:35 of ice time in the series opener before exiting.

Hedman has 22 goals and 85 points in 156 playoff games.

The Bolts will also be without defenceman Erik Cernak after he took a hit to the head by Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting in the second period of Game 1.

Bunting received a match penalty and was suspended three games.