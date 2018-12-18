ATLANTA — Jeremy Lin and the Atlanta Hawks expected John Wall's inevitable scoring burst that came in the third quarter.

Lin had an even stronger response in the fourth.

The veteran guard scored 12 of his 16 points in the final period and the Hawks overcame Bradley Beal's 29 points for a 118-110 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The Hawks outscored the Wizards 71-52 in the first and last quarters combined.

"I thought it was one of our best defensive games," Lin said. "That gives you a chance."

Wall, scoreless as Washington trailed throughout the first half, had 10 points in the third period as the Wizards pulled even at 82 entering the fourth.

Lin's outburst included a dribble fake that sent Thomas Satoransky falling backward, leaving Lin open for a jumper and a 103-93 lead. He added a layup on Atlanta's next possession.

"I didn't know he was going to pull all those tricks out of his bag tonight," teammate John Collins said. "But we definitely appreciated everything he gave us."

Seven players scored in double figures to help the last-place Hawks (7-23) stop a three-game skid. Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 and Dewayne Dedmon added 13 points and 10 boards.

Beal said the Wizards took the Hawks too lightly less than two weeks after a 131-117 win in Atlanta.

"Tonight it was just a matter of effort," he explained. "We thought it was going to be an easy game and they whipped our (butt), plain and simple."

Trevor Ariza started at forward and scored 19 points in his return to the Wizards. Beal grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter's 3-pointer pushed Atlanta's lead to 113-98. Ariza hit two late 3s to cut it to 116-109, but the Wizards never made another serious threat.

The Hawks outscored Washington 36-28 in the final period.

Wall, coming off his 40 points and 14 assists in a 128-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, missed each of his six shots in the first half. He finished with 15 points.

"Couldn't get in a rhythm," Wall said. "They called so many fouls I couldn't even play."

The Hawks scored the first 10 points and didn't give up the lead until Washington opened the second half with six straight points, including Wall's first on a short jumper to tie it at 58. Wall's assist set up Thomas Bryant's go-ahead basket for the Wizards' first lead.

TIP-INS

Wizards: F Otto Porter Jr. (right knee) missed his fourth straight game. ... F Markieff Morris had seven points and was not listed on the team's injury report after leaving the win over the Lakers with a neck issue. ... C Dwight Howard, an Atlanta native and resident, was with the team for his first road game since back surgery last month. He said he will continue his rehab in Atlanta.

Hawks: Collins had another productive game after averaging 22.7 points and 12.4 rebounds in his previous seven. ... G Kent Bazemore was fined $10,000 for throwing the ball into the stands and receiving a technical foul in Sunday's loss at Brooklyn. He had 13 points.

BACK IN THE DISTRICT

The 33-year-old Ariza was acquired from the Phoenix Suns for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers in a trade announced Monday. Ariza played for Washington during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

WELCOME BACK II

There was another Washington reunion. Wizards guard Chasson Randle, waived on Nov. 12, was re-signed to a one-year deal and had seven points. Randle filled the roster spot that opened with the trade for Ariza.

ROAD WOES

The Wizards fell to 4-13 away from Washington. They are 8-6 at home. "I don't know. I can't pinpoint it," Beal said.

WHISTLE STOP

Wall finished with five fouls. Morris fouled out and Satoransky also had five fouls. Overall, officials called 61 fouls, including 32 on the Wizards.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Play at Houston on Wednesday night.

Hawks: Play at New York on Friday night.

___

